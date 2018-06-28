Choosy Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is going slow at the moment and being extremely choosy with her films. The actress, whose last release was Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan will have Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan releasing by the end of the year. And once she wraps up her Khan trilogy, she will work with the hottest young Turk Varun Dhawan in Remo D Souza’s dance film.

“Katrina has been offered many films, but she will be careful now. Having done films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos with the younger stars, she cannot make a wrong move. She is one of the top stars in Bollywood but does not want to shoulder the responsibility with a younger actor who does not command box office on his own unless of course she gets a script great enough to topline the cast,” informs a trade source.

While most actresses have their date diaries full with films, Katrina will not want to take any risks at this stage when her career is booming all over again.