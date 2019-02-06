Chris Pratt 'involved' in wedding planning

By Bang

Chris Pratt is "pretty involved" with wedding planning, as he says he and Katherine Schwarzenegger have started to prepare for their big day.

The 'Guardians of The Galaxy' star has revealed he and his fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger - who got engaged last month - have started to plan the details of their big day, and says he's taking an active role in the preparations.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America', he said: "Well, of course we've started, and [I'm] pretty involved."

His brief comment comes after he recently claimed he and Katherine were considering a wedding towards the end of the year.

Chris Pratt 'nervous' asking Arnold Schwarzenegger for marriage blessing

Chris Pratt was "nervous" when he asked Arnold Schwarzenegger if he could marry his daughter Katherine.

The 39-year-old actor is currently engaged to author Katherine, and says he found it nerve wracking having to ask her father and Hollywood icon Arnold for his blessing before he popped the question to her two months ago.

Speaking to 'Extra', he said: "Well, I think any person who appreciates the tradition and asks a father for his daughter's hand in marriage, it's inevitably something that's going to make you a little nervous. But that's sort of the beauty of it."

But the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star didn't have cause to be too nervous, as 71-year-old Arnold revealed weeks after his daughter got engaged that he was "so happy" for the couple.

He said: "That was really fantastic. She is so happy, they both are so happy. As I said to him, he is such a likeable guy. I love Chris - he's fantastic."

Chris - who was previously married to Anna Faris, with whom he has six-year-old son Jack - took to Instagram in December to share the happy news with his followers.

Posting a picture of the pair with Katherine's engagement ring on show, Chris wrote: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Whilst Katherine wrote in her own post: "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

