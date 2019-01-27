Chris Pratt wants 'lots of kids' with Katherine Schwarzenegger

By Bang

Chris Pratt hopes to have "lots of kids" with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Hollywood actor - who has a six-year-old son called Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris - is engaged to the 29-year-old author, and Chris has revealed he is ready to expand his brood.

Asked about his future plans and ambitions, Chris told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The future? Oh ... Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

Chris, 39, explained that even though he's one of the most in-demand actors in the world, he still considers his home life to be his priority.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star said: "I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work.

"I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets."

Katherine is the daughter of movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

And it was recently claimed that Chris - who was married to Anna from 2009 until last year - was instantly made to feel welcome and at ease by Katherine's family.

A source shared: "For someone on the outside, it might seem their engagement came too quickly. But for everyone close to them, it feels like they have been dating much longer than they actually have.

"They never had a typical relationship. It very much helped that Chris already knew Maria. They didn't have to take things slowly because they were getting to know each other's families. Katherine's family instantly treated Chris like a family member."