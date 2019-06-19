Chrissy Teigen and John Legend always have 'the same fight'

By Bang

Chrissy Teigen has the "same fight over and over" with her husband John Legend, as she says he doesn't listen to her.

The 33-year-old model and the 'All of Me' singer - who have Luna, three, and Miles, 13 months, together - may seem like the perfect couple, but they've now joked it's not all plain sailing as Chrissy says John often gets on her nerves when he doesn't pay attention to the things she says.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes on Tuesday, the model said: He's in trouble today, too, we've been fighting all day, you know those days ... where every little thing annoys you. He keeps stepping on my feet. We keep having the same fight over and over again where he doesn't listen to something I said weeks ago and he pretends I never said it."

She then jokingly added: "Oh now we have to pretend to be happy, I hate him today."

John, 40, knew the comments were all in jest though, as he quipped: "She still loves me."

The couple's quarrel comes after Chrissy previously revealed she and John do have the occasional argument over "scheduling and communication", but insisted their tiffs never last for long because they're both the kind of people who like to say sorry.

She said earlier this year: "It helps that John and I fight very differently. I get very passionate and loud, and he's very much a diffuser. But in the end, we're both apologisers; we don't like to dwell on the same thing.

"A lot of our fights revolve around - we don't have them often - scheduling, communication, or 'You told me this, but I was holding Luna, and I was baking cookies at the same time, how was I supposed to listen to this and have a conversation?!'"