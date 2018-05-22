Clash of the Kapoors averted?

Just a few days ago, the makers of the upcoming superhero film Bhavesh Joshi shifted the release date of Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi to June 1 leading to a clash with Sonam’s film Veere Di Wedding.

“But now good sense has prevailed and the makers are now working out a better date to help Harshvardhan’s career do better. Harsh’s debut film on reincarnation of a folklore Mirziya failed to do well. And now as he seeks reincarnation at the box office in a superhero avatar, his sister’s film has come in the way. Interestingly even the Anil Kapoor starrer Race 3 will release on Jun 15. If Harsh’s film is postponed by a week to June 8, we will have three Kapoor releases of daughter, son and father. Unless the Bhavesh Joshi makers want to take more time to promote the film as right now the promotions have been too low key,” says a trade source.

Even if the dates are shifted, it may not prevent the box office collections of the three Kapoors from partially cannibalising into each other's collections.