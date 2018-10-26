Combination dates claim Parineeti

By Sanskriti Media

Even as Abhishek Bachchan is shooting his portions for Anurag Basu’s Life In a Metro ‘sequel’, the film has claimed another victim in the form of Parineeti Chopra.

And the villains of the piece are the dates. Parineeti Chopra liked the subject and the script and was keen to work on the film. But her dates have already gone to Jabariya Jodi and the reshoot dates of Kesari. It can be recalled that a fire broke out on the sets of Kesari earlier this year and the film is being readied for a March 20 release. “The film needs fifteen days more of shooting with Akshay and the others and a set also need to be put in place for that. We cannot do anything during the monsoons because it is an outdoor schedule and secondly, we need to get Akshay’s combination dates with the other actors in the film,” says a source from Kesari.

Parineeti’s team has also confirmed that she will not be able to allocate dates for the film.

But then Anurag knew this would be coming. “It is difficult to lock the cast on an ensemble cast film because one needs combination dates of all the actors. It is tough because the actors’ calendars are full,” Anurag said recently.

While many other names are being tossed around, it will be interesting to see who the Jagga Jasoos maker finalises for this ambitious slice of life project bankrolled by T-Series.