Criminal case against Arjun

By Sanskriti Media

A criminal complaint has been filed against Bollywood star Arjun Rampal for non-payment of dues. YT Entertainment Limited had filed a case against Rampal for not repaying a sum of Rs one crore with 12% interest per annum.

Sources inform that Rampal had taken a loan on 9th May 2018 from the company as a friendly loan and would pay the money back within 90 days.

“The company is also into funding films etc and Rampal was given the loan on a lower interest rate than what other people in the film industry were given. But the post-date cheque given to the company was dishonoured and now they have filed a criminal complaint against Rampal under the Negotiable Instruments Act for the recovery of the money. Not the company will take a lien over all the monies that Rampal will receive from his films and other sources of income. This means that they will have right over any monies being paid to Rampal till their monies are recovered They will be filing a suit against Rampal for the recovery of the money,” says a source.

YTE has also appropriated a sum of Rs 7.5 lakh paid on account in November by Rampal as interest due on the loan.

Arjun’s last film Paltan failed at the box office.