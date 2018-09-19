Cristiano Ronaldo backs new London restaurant

By Bang

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown his support behind the launch of a new restaurant in London.

The 33-year-old Portuguese soccer superstar has joined the likes of Enrique Iglesias, and Rafael Nadal in backing the new Japanese-cum-Mediterranean ZELA restaurant, which is located within the ME Hotel in the city's West End.

Ronaldo - who is one of the VIP partners of the restaurant - explained: "ZELA is one of my favourite Asian restaurants in the world. I go there with my friends and family whenever I am in Ibiza and I'm delighted to open it in London now.

"The blend of Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine, with familiar flavours and a fresh and healthy touch, really matches my lifestyle."

Enrique, 43, is also excited about the launch, saying it will help to bring a "touch of Ibiza to London".

He shared: "ZELA is all about great food, excellent cocktails and music in a vibrant atmosphere - it's always a great night out.

"We are bringing a touch of Ibiza to London and I'm very excited to dine in ZELA London in a few weeks when I'm in town!"

Despite the success he's already achieved, Ronaldo previously insisted he remains committed to improving every year.

The forward - who moved from Spanish side Real Madrid to Italian team Juventus over the summer - explained: "My challenge is always, year-to-year, trying to be the best - training hard to get myself 100 percent all the time. My main goal is to always achieve this kind of success. This is what I am trying to do all of the time, and the last eight, nine, 10 years I think have gone pretty well. So I try to keep going like that."

Ronaldo also revealed he feels inspired by the people he works with.

He said: "They give me good vibes, good energy, and I think that that is the most important thing for me."