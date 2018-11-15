Cristiano Ronaldo is 'engaged'

By Bang

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly popped the question to girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez after two years of dating.

The 33-year-old Portuguese soccer player is believed to have proposed to the 24-year-old model - who he has been dating since 2016 - and after saying "yes", the 24-year-old Spanish model has already began her search for the perfect wedding dress to marry her fiancé in.

A source told Italy's Correio da Manha newspaper: "Cristiano has already asked Gio to marry him and the wedding will take place, but few people know the details.

"All that is known at the moment is that Gio has already tried on some wedding dresses."

Photos: Instagram

Georgina sparked speculation the couple were engaged at the World Cup in Russia in June, after she sported an expensive-looking diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The couple's engagement comes a year after the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana.

Georgina previously said they were "happier than ever" following the birth of their little girl.

The stunning brunette beauty and Cristiano - who also has twins Eva and Mateo, and eight-year-old son Cristiano Jr. - felt "closer" after becoming parents to Alana.

She said: "It has definitely brought us closer. We're happier together than ever.

"The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."

And Georgina admitted she feels "loved and cared for" by Cristiano.

She added: "I have found love. We complement each other very well. We have a beautiful relationship and when I have him beside me, I have everything. I feel loved and cared for. Love conquers all."

The Juventus star became a father for the fourth time following the birth of Alana.

He has never revealed the mother of his son, Cristiano Jr., and his twins were believed to have been born via a surrogate in the US last year.