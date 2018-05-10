Cristiano Ronaldo working on animated series

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to help create a brand new animated series called 'Striker Force 7'.

The 33-year-old professional soccer star has teamed up with leading graphic novel and animations producer Graphic India and VMS Communications, a mobile digital marketing company, to launch the new entertainment property which will stretch across the realms of animation, comics, publishing, gaming and digital content.

Speaking in a statement, Cristiano said: "I have always been a fan of superheroes and I'm thrilled to help to create this new animated series. In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that's why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans."

As of the time of writing, it is not yet known what the series will involve, but the deal was put together by leading sports agency Polaris Sports, and will see Cristiano and Graphic India CEO Sharad Devarajan team up to create the production.

Sharas said: "Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired millions of people around the world with his dedication, work-ethic and all-around epic game playing. CR7 is a real-life superhero to a generation and 'Striker Force 7' will bring together a global team of characters from our world (and others), that are representative of the diversity and coolness of his millions of fans."

Cristiano and Sharad will also work as executive producers for the series along with Diego Guarderas of VMS Communications, Polaris Sports team and Jeevan J. Kang, Graphic's EVP Creative.

Diego added: "We have been working with Cristiano & Polaris Sports for over five years and we can't ask for better partners. Cristiano's name is synonymous with professionalism, dedication and success. That's the reason that he inspires millions of people around the globe. He didn't become the most followed athlete on social media by chance; so developing an animated series of a true icon like Cristiano was a no-brainer for us."

More information on the series is set to be released "shortly", and fans can visit www.strikerforce7.com to stay updated on new information.