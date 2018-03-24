Crowds gather at Mother of the Nation Festival opening weekend

The third edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival officially opened its doors on Thursday to crowds of guests who gathered from across the Emirate, eager to experience the exciting event packed with more than 100 workshops, performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Organised by the Department of Tourism and Culture - Abu Dhabi, the festival will run for ten days until 31st March.

Paying tribute to the living legacy and progressive vision of the 'Mother of the Nation’, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the event is a hub of high-quality entertainment for the entire family.

Located on Abu Dhabi Corniche, the festival is split into four distinct activation zones and a commemorative main pavilion, which will embody Sheikha Fatima’s inspirational values of empowerment, conservation, collaboration and sustainability, as well as the overarching themes of tolerance, collaboration, and camaraderie.

With last year’s event having welcomed more than 197,000 guests, this year’s edition is once again set to see a record number of visitors having achieved record number of visitors in its opening three days alone.

The four zones have something for everyone to enjoy; from hands-on workshops and interactive demonstrations to art exhibits and an impressive array of musical, entertainment and comedy performances.

The festival opens its doors daily from Sundays to Thursdays from 16:00 until midnight, and on weekends from 14:00 until midnight.

With its strong focus on the community, the 3rd "Mother of the Nation Festival" is one of the country's most family-friendly events.

The festival is known for its quality entertainment, such as music, entertainment, comedy shows, art exhibits and interactive workshops, as well as for its various food and beverage options and unique shopping and retail stalls.

The festival is known for its quality entertainment, such as music, entertainment, comedy shows, art exhibits and interactive workshops, as well as for its various food and beverage options and unique shopping and retail stalls.

To promote good habits and education for the sustainability of future generations, the "Seed and Plant" area, created in collaboration with Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, invites families to plant seeds, paint pots and harvest nutritious produce. Participants can also follow the journey of every produce and take part in several cooking workshops and chefs challenges across the Progress Zone.

Art lovers can head to the "Artscape," where they can sculpt, draw and paint on a multi-dimensional canvas of various landscapes, using VR technology and bursts of colour. Aspiring daredevils and adrenaline-seekers can conquer their fears by jumping from a dizzying height and free-falling into a giant safety bag at the "Free Fly" feature. Meanwhile, over in the "Happiness Zone," Courage Mountain’s combination of ziplines, climbing nets and rope bridges over a scenic skyline are guaranteed to get hearts racing.

The festival’s activities can work up an appetite, and there is no better place to refuel than in the "Beach Dining" area, where a variety of food trucks, kiosks and restaurants serve up delicious meals that can be enjoyed in a communal dining space with brightly coloured recycled pallets, before heading over to the "Souq Zone" to pick up a souvenir, from perfumes and handicrafts to jewellery, clothing, beauty products and leather goods, to take home.

The festival will close on Saturday, 31st March, and is open daily from Sundays to Thursdays between 16:00 and 24:00, and on weekends between 14:00 and 24:00.