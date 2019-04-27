Dabangg 3 shifted to Mumbai for Salman

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan loves being busy. The actor who has hardly been seen enjoying a holiday, will not just be promoting his upcoming release Bharat, but will also be shooting simultaneously for his brother Arbaaz’s production Dabangg 3.

In order to facilitate, Salman’s presence in the city at that time, the second schedule of Dabangg 3 is also taking place in Mumbai at Film City.

“There are two huge sets being put up. One in the temple area and the other at the lakeside. Since the shoot of the film was originally in Madhya Pradesh at the outskirts of Indore locations needed to be matched accordingly and it was possible to set it up at Film City, so that Salman could be in Mumbai and continue doing his other work as well,” says a trade source.

The trailer of Bharat has mostly been received well and is Salman’s first character that is seen ageing through the years.

Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudeva who was responsible for Salman’s first big hit after a series of flops – Wanted after which Salman has never looked back.

“Now that Salman has had flops like Tubelight and Race 3 back to back, it has become imperative for him to give a hit and apart from Ali who has only given hits with Salman, it is Prabhudeva who will give him a new lease of life again,” adds the source.