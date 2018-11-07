Dad-in-law wants Hrithik and Sussanne to reunite

By Sanskriti Media

Sanjay Khan – the father of Hrthik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan and the ex-father-in-law of Hrithik wants the couple to come back together

Hrithik and Susanne have two lovely kids Hrehaan and Hridaan and the two have often bene spending time together with the kids taking time out for the movies and for vacations.

There has been a strong rumour that they are getting back together. While Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan too has expressed a desire earlier to see his former daughter in law back home, Sussanne’s father echoed similar sentiments in a media interaction recently.

“Divorce is a very heart-breaking exercise. I have never asked my daughter the reason for her parting. I love Hrithik still and I love my daughter. They must have their reasons. Fine. But the good part is, they're still very good friends. And the children don't feel the negative impact of their separation because of the combined efforts of both to keep it working. They holiday together, they take care of the children from time to time, babysitting and stuff.” Sanjay said.

But then Sanjay keeps his fingers crossed and wishes that Sussanne and Hrithik can reconcile their differences and get under one roof. “When people say that Hrithik is no longer my son-in-law, I say I have a relationship with him: he is the father of my grandchildren, and that can never be erased! I still hope they get back together,” he reiterates.

We hope too.