Dad’s advice to Alia Bhatt!

By Sanskriti Media

Alia Bhatt is on a high and in the news all the while. Be it about her films or her personal life.

Father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says that Alia is the master of her own life.

“Alia has made all of us very proud. She has astounded me I knew that she is talented. She has an obsession for movies. But movie after movie I have been astounded by the writing of the films she has chosen. And one of the proudest moments for me is that she has done it one her own. I feel that it is just the beginning. One thing that we have collectively suggested to her is, ‘Alia you may have achieved tremendous success today. But the only scratch is you have miles and miles to do. The only enemy in any business - be it fame money or glory is to get this delusion that I am God’s gift to mankind. You must always remember that there is somebody more brilliant and she must keep her eyes open to see that,’” says Bhatt.

While Alia’s marriage has been the talk of the social media and Bollywood alike, Mahesh Bhatt wants his children to take their own call.

“I have never spoken about my children’s private life. They are adults it is their prerogative. I would never demean them or belittle them. IT is their right. Whether they choose to talk about it or remain silent, it is up to them,” says Bhatt.