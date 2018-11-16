Deepika and Ranveer finally become DeepVeer!

By Sanskriti Media / AFP

The Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marriage finally culminated at Lake Como in Italy. The romance was on for over three years and finally the couple made good the romance by getting married in a Sindhi ceremony at Villa del Balbianello. Deepika who wore a Sabyasachi bridal lehenga and jewellery is making more news for the Sanskrit quote on her dupatta, which reads ‘sada saubhagyavati bhava’ which means may she remain a bride all along her life.

In Hindu custom, it is not auspicious for the wife to become a widow and hence is expected to die when her husband is alive.

Photo: AFP/YASH RAJ FILMS

In the meantime, Deepika’s huge rectangle solitaire in her henna coloured hands also stands out.

Guests at the wedding had been requested not to leak out any pictures from the wedding and everyone of the guests, and the media too were sent pictures to use from the wedding. Even Bollywood friends who were not attending the wedding were sent similar pictures to use on their social media handles.

While one of the singers at the event Harshdeep Kaur had by mistake posted a picture on her social media handle, she was asked to remove it and she obliged immediately.

With this union Deepika and Ranveer have not become the most powerful couple in Bollywood who are a wedded couple. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were running them close a while before their marriage and only when Ranbir and Alia wed, will these guys get more competition.

Together the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone power couple is worth over Rs 300 crore.

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot in Italy, Indian media reported Thursday.

The celebrity couple got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como on Wednesday, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

The pair have yet to comment or release pictures from the event which was closed to the media.

Padukone is arguably Indian cinema's biggest female star currently, and she has also broken into Hollywood, starring in "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" opposite Vin Diesel.

Padukone, 32, and Singh 33, announced in a joint statement last month that their wedding would take place on November 14 and 15.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Hindi film director Karan Johar, a friend of the couple, tweeted his congratulations.

"Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! (Keep the evil eye away) !! Badhai ho (Congratulations) !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy!" he wrote on Wednesday.

The newlyweds have shared the silver screen together.

Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are due to get married in India early next month.

Photos: AP