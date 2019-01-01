Deepika and Ranveer’s double whammy

By Sanskriti Media

And finally, the honeymoon has happened and it will be a double whammy as the couple will also be celebrating Deepika’s 33rd birthday on January 5 during the honeymoon itself.

One of the most talked about weddings on 2018 was between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and it took six years in the making. As Ranveer revealed recently, “I fell in love six years ago.”

“I feel it (Simmba) is on its way to becoming a blockbuster. So, it is first his release and then we will focus on honeymoon and my birthday after that,” Deepika told us recently.

So, Ranveer waited for the release of his film Simmba, wrapped his dubbing of the Zoya Akhtar directed film Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt so that it can be sent into the post production only after wrapping some patchwork on the film and then departed with the newest Mrs Bhavnani in the house to an undisclosed location for the honeymoon.

Ranveer’s new hairdo was also visible on Sunday during the early hours at the airport. “That is his Gully Boy look. Ranveer likes to be in his look when he promotes his films because he gives that kind of energy for the film. We are not sure but he may still have some patchwork shoot left when he returns from the honeymoon,” informs a source.

Incidentally the couple who were engaged a good four years ago, decided to wed on November 14 and 15 and had three receptions for their wedding across states.