Deepika is still not Ranveer’s wife

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone who has been approached to do the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film on the 1983 winning world cup team called '83 has not still signed on the dotted line.

The actress has been approached for the film for which she needs to shoot for around a week or more. “She has been approached for the role. Ranveer who is ‘living in’ with Kapil Dev at the moment at his house to observe his mannerisms and style has also discussed the possibility of Deepika being a part of the project if her dates permit. Ranveer has also been observing Romi Dev to check on her mannerisms so that he can update Deepika regarding the same,” says a source.

It was also said that she would be one of the co producers of the film. “A new co producer has been added to the project and it is Sajid Nadiadwala and not her. Sajid and producer Madhu Mantenna are collaborating on a few films including Super 30 and ’83 is also part of that plan,” says a trade source.