Deepika Padukone's wedding looks inspired by her movies

By Sanskriti Media

The Chennai Express and Padmaavat connection

Deepika Padukone has readied two different costumes for her wedding ritual. Since there will be a Sindhi style wedding as well as a Konkani one – she will be seen draping a saree for the Konkani ritual and a lehenga for the Sindhi one.

For the Konkani style wedding Deepika drape her Konkani saree which will have hues of gold, marigold and orange apart from the jewellery she purchased recently, she will also have Konkani accessories like the Vaki, Ambada Aati, Pake and Jada Choti. This is a little similar to her Chennai Express look.

But then her Sindhi wedding ceremonies, Deepika will wear a lehenga with hues of pink and purple. Do you remember the Jauhar sequence of Padmaavat where she was wearing a huge jadau necklace? Well that will be seen along with her maang teeka and a nath.

Meanwhile - The shopping spree

Deepika Padukone has been seen shopping for some accessories at an Italian mall. Posted by a random internet user, the video sees her sipping coffee while using the escalator along with her mother Ujjala and a relative and two huge bodyguards in tow. With her wedding trousseau among other things being firmed up already, the actress has been wandering around. Interestingly two Indian women caught up with her to take selfies with her at a cosmetic store at the mall.