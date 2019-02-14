Deepika, Preity, Shilpa reveal Valentine's Day plans

By Sanskriti Media

Three married actresses and one single actress spoke to us about their Valentine’s Day plan.

Preity Zinta revealed that she already knows about her husband Gene Goodenough’s Valentine's Day plans to come and lift her off her feet again. “Absolutely my Valentine is going to surprise me,” she chuckles. What about her plans? “My plans? Why should I tell you?” she says with that oh-so famous dimpled grin.

Deepika Padukone has something different after her marriage. "I think my plan is to watch the movie Gully Boy. My parents are going to be in town and I am going to spend the time with my parents," she says.

Shilpa Shetty says that she will miss her husband on that day. “Raj (Kundra) won't be in town and for the first time in ten years, we will not be together on Valentine' Day. He has gone to Miami for some work and I am going to be missing him,” says Shilpa.