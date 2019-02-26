Deepika’s three looks in Chhapaak

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone looks beautiful from every angle. So how do you transform her to look like an acid victim? That’s the challenge that has begun for the make-up team of the film Chhapaak as Deepika begins the look tests for her film along with Vikrant Massey for director Meghana Gulzar.

“The script of the film has finally been locked and hence the pre-production work is going on at a frenetic pace. The director has a certain brief in mind because of the fact that the film on whose life it is based on – Laxmi Agarwal has a certain look. She had a certain look immediately after the attack and then there was some change post the surgeries. Those looks will be worked upon which is why Deepika will have three different looks in the film and once those looks are finalised, the film will mount the floorboards,” informs a source close to the development of the film.

Deepika had told us last week that the shoot of the film will begin in the month of March and now we are told that the film will roll by the end of that month. The film is being bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.