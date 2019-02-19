Deepika wants Ranveer to follow rules

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone is trying to make sure that her husband follows some rules at home when it comes to eating and sleeping. “I think he should follow more rules. The more successful you get you forget taking care of yourself,” says the actress.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the Laxmi Agarwal biopic finally began on Tuesday. The Meghna Gulzar directed film called Chhapaak has been in the news for a while because of Deepika Padukone playing the role of an acid attack

“We will start shooting next month and that’s all I can reveal,” says the actress about the film’s progress.

Initially, Rajkummar Rao and then Vicky Kaushal were considered for the male actor’s role in the film which is now being played by Vikrant Massey of A Death in the Gunj fame.

Laxmi was attacked at the age of 15 and she had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and continues to promote campaigns to stop acid attacks.