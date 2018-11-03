Diane Kruger gives birth to her first child

By Bang

Hollywood star Diane Kruger has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus.

The 42-year-old actress has confirmed the arrival of her first child to People magazine, although Diane and Norman have not released any other details, such as a name or a date of birth.

Although the baby is Diane's first, Norman already has a 19-year-old son called Mingus with his ex-partner Helena Christensen, the Danish model.

Diane and the 'Walking Dead' actor have made a concerted effort to keep their baby news under wraps over recent months, with neither of the high-profile couple discussing Diane's pregnancy in public.

However, the actress has been seen in various pictures sporting a discernible baby bump.

Meanwhile, Diana previously admitted that her relationship with Norman is markedly different to her previous romances, saying she's no longer willing to make "a lot of compromises".

She shared: "There are certain things I won't accept anymore.

"I think when you're in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you're making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I've learned I don't want to accept anymore.

"The older I get, it's about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future."

Diana also admitted she's been left feeling let down by some of her past relationships.

She said: "Being too comfortable freaks me out, so I like the idea of doing new things ... I think life's better with somebody holding your hand, but I've also learned that I need to take care of myself first.

"In the past, I've been incredibly disappointed in people. You think you're moving toward the same goal, and then you're not."