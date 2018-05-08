Did Sridevi’s death result in early Sonam wedding?

In many Punjabi families when there is a death in the family, a wedding ideally takes place within a span of three months. Now it is being speculated that the death of the late actress made Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja prepone their wedding to ensure that there has been some celebration in the family.

Though it has to be observed that the wedding has been rather low key and despite the multiple ceremonies and celebrations, Sonam’s wedding do has not been a over the top affair.

“Boney and his entire family were present for his niece Sonam’s wedding and it was observed that whenever Boney and his daughter Janhvi and Khushi were around, the celebrations were rather muted. But all three of them pitched in with whatever help and support they could give. Boney’s kids from his first wife Mona – Arjun and Anshula were also around all the while helping Sonam and others from the Kapoor family put things in perspective,” says a source.