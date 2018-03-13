Don’t use a flash on Taimur and Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan, actress and wife of actor Kunal Khemu, says that her daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu, is her focus now. Ever since Inaaya came into my life she has been my entire focus,” says Soha. Talk of Inaaya also getting a lot of attention on the social media like her cousin Taimur and son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and she says, “I was told not to put her picture up on social media, but then she was looking so cute that I decided to put her picture up on Instagram and there were so many likes and then I was told 'nazar lag jayegi', so I felt bad about posting it too. So, I put a 'kaala teeka' on her and tied a thread to her wrist. Wherever Taimur goes, the media is always there. They are so small, so please don’t use a flash whenever you guys are taking pictures,” she adds.

On the professional front, she is producing a film on noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani’s life with Ronnie Screwvala and have finalised the director for that. “We cannot reveal names till we start shooting,” she says.

Soha is also working as an actress in the upcoming Sanjay Dutt film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. “Yes and I am looking at a lot more work too, producing digital content, writing more books etc. My first book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous has already gone into its third reprint and is a national bestseller now and it has put a lot of responsibility on me to write better in my next book,” says the actress.