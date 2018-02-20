Donna Air confirms split from James Middleton

Donna Air has confirmed that she and James Middleton ended their relationship three months ago.

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother, 30, and the TV personality have officially announced they'e gone their separate ways after five years together.

However, the 38-year-old beauty insists they will always be close friends.

The 'Age of Kill' actress told the Mail On Sunday newspaper: "James and I are no longer an item.

"We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be."

The pair - who first started dating in 2013 - made their final public appearance together at his sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews last year.

The end of their romance will come as a surprise to most, as in November 2016, James publicly declared his love for Donna - who has 14-year-old daughter Freya with her ex Damian Aspinall - and admitted he would be keen to have children one day.

He said: "We are thinking about where we are going next.

"I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I'm scared of but it isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all.

"We are quite purposeful, forward-thinking people, so we needed wind in our sails in order to progress.

"She makes me very happy [and] I think I make her very happy. I want children. I've said that before. I will have children, but you'll have to wait."

In September 2015, the pair insisted their relationship had not ended, despite such reports.

They said: "Mark Twain once complained that reports of his death were exaggerated.

"A few days ago we were equally amazed to read the obituaries of our relationship in the national press.

"Happily, we can report that our relationship is not over. We are still very much a couple and have not parted ways."