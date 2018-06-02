Drew Barrymore praises Olaplex for saving her hair

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore says her hair looked like "bird feathers" after a recent trip to the hair salon.

The 43-year-old actress and beauty founder suffered a hair mishap when the bleach applied for lighter-looking locks left her hair dry and "dead", which she said is a result of "getting older" and the situation left her feeling "sad".

Posting her struggle on Instagram, she wrote: "OK when you get older, bleach is hard on the hair! I wanted to lighten up! But what happened was my hair just didn't respond well this time. A few months ago I lightened my hair and it just looked dead! I am was sad. Don't i look sad? This picture is sad! I wanted to do something to feel more attractive to myself and it totally backfired. (sic)"

The 'Santa Clarita Diet' actress said her frazzled hair made her feel insecure but instead of "running home" to hide her new locks, she "took action" and sought out a treatment from hairdresser Tracey Cunningham to help restore her smooth, silky hair.

She continued: "Sometimes when you try to improve yourself and your confidence, it can go wrong, and then you feel worse. Haven't we all had a haircut or a bad eyebrow tweeze or bad hair color and you just want to run home and get in your time machine and have a do over. We know it will just take a little time before things slip back into the comfort zone, but there is also action you can take!

"Within 3 weeks @olaplex saves me! 20 minutes on clean wet hair! And so quickly my hair is remarkably and clearly better. It's curling and actually bouncing and looking like hair rather than coughed up bird feathers. (sic)"