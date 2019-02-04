Dua Lipa bemoans the 'hateful' world of social media

By Bang

Dua Lipa is sick of the "hate" on social media.

The 23-year-old pop star has taken to her Twitter account to bemoan the negativity that exists on various social media platforms, urging her followers to "do something nice" rather criticise perceived imperfections.

She wrote: "Takes 10 seconds on the tl to see people comparing women and their wrinkles. I hope everyone engaging in this toxic ass behaviour stays plump af for the rest of their lives bc reality gonna bite you back"

"Too much hate in one place. We love to preach about feminism and sisterhood but it seems like its all for the clout. Take some time to say/do something nice. Maybe make a difference in someones life for the better."

"I just wanna make sure that you guys know that none of this online craziness means anything, never let anyones stupid opinions define how you feel about yourself. Any tweets that trigger you or make you feel uncomfortable mute or unfollow with absolutely no care given."

The 'New Rules' hitmaker also admitted that in spite of being one of the world's best-selling pop stars, she's still sensitive to online scrutiny.

She added: "small doses to protect my heart because i'm just like you... i feel it all"

Meanwhile, Dua recently revealed she is determined to release her second album later this year.

The singer - who released her self-titled debut LP in 2017 - said she is planning to "work really hard" in the recording studio to bring out some "fun stuff" for her fans.

Asked about her rules for 2019, Dua shared: "Working really hard to get my new album out. Those are the only rules that I'm gonna be living by.

"I'm just going to be in the studio making sure that I come back with some fun stuff for everyone."