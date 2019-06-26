Duchess Catherine is patron of Royal Photographic Society

By Bang

Duchess Catherine has been named as a patron of the Royal Photographic Society after Queen Elizabeth passed it on to her.

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that Queen Elizabeth had passed on her patronage, which she held for 67 years, onto the 37-year-old royal.

The statement said: "Her Majesty The Queen has passed the Patronage of @The_RPS to The Duchess of Cambridge, having held the role for 67 years.

"The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography.

"The Duchess of Cambridge has a longstanding interest in photography, and her patronage of @The_RPS will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people."

And the duchess got straight to work in her new role as she joined the Royal Photographic Society and Action For Children for a "special photography workshop."

Kensington Palace explained: "Today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of her patronages, @The_RPS and @actnforchildren, for a special photography workshop.

"Action for Children, who are marking their 150th anniversary this year, are committed to helping vulnerable children, young people, and their families, across the UK.

"Today's sessions, run by the Royal Photographic Society, highlight how photography provides a universal language for young people to express

themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings.

"As part of her longstanding work on early years The Duchess is on a mission to support organisations

like Action for Children that aim to give every child the best possible start in life.

"The Royal Photographic Society is one of the world's oldest photographic societies, founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography.

"The Duchess of Cambridge was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in 2017."

Catherine regularly takes photographs of her three children - Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 14 months, whom she has with her husband Prince William - and the quality is so good that they're often use as the official shots.