Duchess Catherine takes bindis for Princess Charlotte

Duchess Catherine was treated to a henna design during a visit to Sunderland on Wednesday, and took some bindis home for her daughter Princess Charlotte.

The pregnant royal and her husband Prince William officially opened The Fire Station, an arts hub in the north eastern English city on Wednesday, and engaged in conversation with various groups in the building's Engine Room bistro, where she was given some of the coloured dots for two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

One member of the youth group, Sameera Aslam, told the Sunderland Echo newspaper: "She was really friendly and down to earth and took some bindis home for Charlotte."

Ram Ramanathas, project manager of Young Asian Voices youth project - which aims to provide affordable education, health, welfare and recreation - added: "We have 300 members so it was hard just choosing 10 to meet the couple.

"It is a once in a life time opportunity."

As well as taking home some bindis for Charlotte, Catherine didn't leave empty-handed herself, quite literally, as she let some members of Young Asian Voices draw a henna design of a flower on her hand, which is expected to last a few days.

The Fire Station has undergone a £3.5 million transformation and now features a drama and dance studio, as well as a heritage centre.

Catherine was praised for looking "flawless" by one onlooker.

The royal couple - who also have son Prince George, four - were treated to a Bollywood dance performance inside the building by group Bolly Dance, and also watched Dance Jam and Dance City strut their stuff.