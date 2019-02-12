Duchess Catherine wears Princess Diana's earrings to BAFTAs

By Bang

Duchess Catherine wore a pair of earrings owned by the late Princess Diana to the BAFTAs on Sunday.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on the red carpet at the EE British Academy Film Awards, which were held at London's Royal Albert Hall, in a stunning Alexander McQueen one-shoulder white gown which she matched with the pearl and diamond earrings which Diana famously donned whilst accepting the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation's Humanitarian of the Year Award in 1995.

The outfit was completed with a simple ivory box clutch bag and sparkling Jimmy Choo court shoes.

Catherine, 37, was accompanied by her husband, BAFTA President Prince William - whose mother was Diana - and she looked on with pride as he presented the prestigious Fellowship accolade to American filmmaker, Thelma Schoonmaker, and also announced that the organisation is making a number of changes to "support new talent".

William, 36, said: "Catherine and I are delighted again to join you this evening as we part with another amazing year in film. BAFTA is known for achieving excellence and championing creativity, but at its heart it is an organisation that inspires and nurtures exceptional talent."

Photos: AFP

"I am a passionate supporter of BAFTA and I couldn't be more proud of its ambitious plans to dramatically increase the support for new talent over the coming years.

"To make this happen, BAFTA is completely developing its flagship headquarters and I would like to thank all of those who are so generously supporting this project. In doing so you are ensuring that creative talent from all backgrounds has the opportunity to shine. Tonight's nominees and winners are a true testament to BAFTA's dedication to finding and supporting that talent."