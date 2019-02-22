Duchess Meghan 'flies home on Clooneys' $43m private jet'

By Bang

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly got flown home on a $43 million private jet arranged by a-lister friends George and Amal Clooney.

Photo: AFP

Meghan - who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry - has just spent five nights in New York City celebrating her baby shower, and her famous friends are said to have picked up the $125,000 bill for the swanky return flight.

According to the MailOnline, the Gulfstream G450 jet is owned by a US company which shares a name with a firm registered to the same Los Angeles address as two of George's film companies.

Meghan returned to the UK early on Thursday morning (21.02.19) after a $250,000 round trip, which saw her land back at Farnborough Airport, Hampshire.

Photo: AP

Her star-studded baby shower - which cost $500,000 - was organised by Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney, and one of Meghan's Northwestern University sorority sisters.

The former 'Suits' actress and her friends stayed at a New York penthouse, which - at $75,000 a night - could be the most expensive hotel in the US.

Meanwhile, she looked happy to be with her friends earlier this week as they sat down for dinner at Ralph Lauren's The Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan following her baby shower.

Photo: AP

An insider previously said: "Meghan wanted to share her special time with those friends who have been with her through thick and thin.

"She was desperate for them all to get together and have some girly time away from the guys, so her pals arranged to all meet up in New York. They have spoiled her rotten while she has been over. They are all so excited and cannot wait for the baby to arrive." Meghan Markle flew home on Amal Clooney's private jet

