Duchess Meghan gave birth at London's Portland Hospital

By Bang

The Duchess of Sussex had Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at The Portland Hospital in London, the baby royal's birth certificate has revealed.

Prince Harry and his wife welcomed their son into the world on May 6 at at 5.26am and it had been reported that Meghan was planning to have a home birth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

However, Archie's birth certificate, which has been released 11 days after he arrived into the world, has revealed that the 37-year-old former actress travelled 25 miles to Westminster to deliver their son at the same private maternity hospital on Great Portland Street where Sarah, Duchess of York, gave birth to her daughters with Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in 1988 and 1990 respectively.

Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Harry last May at Windsor Castle - is listed as "Princess of the United Kingdom" on the official birth document.

Harry officially registered the birthday today and is listed as the Informant as well as "Prince of the United Kingdom".

Portland Hospital is also where Victoria Beckham gave birth to her sons Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 16 - whom she has with retired soccer star David Beckham, with whom she also has Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven - and Sir Mick Jagger and his ex-wife Jerry Hall had their daughter Georgia May Jagger there in 1992.

The couple announced the birth of Archie in an Instagram post titled "It's a boy", which was captioned: "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

"More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The couple had decided to keep the birth of their child under wraps until they had a chance to celebrate his arrival and chose to unveil their "little bundle of joy" to the world at Windsor Castle last week.

At the time, Meghan said: "It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

"He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days."

Harry, 34, cradled his newborn son throughout the unveiling and admitted it is hard to tell who the baby looks like yet.

The prince - whose parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana - said: "Everybody says that babies change so much over two weeks so we'll be monitoring the changing process over this next month really. His looks are changing every single day.

"Parenting is amazing, it's only been two-and-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up."