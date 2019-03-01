Duchess Meghan handed out beauty bags at her baby shower

By Bang

Duchess Meghan treated guests of her baby shower in New York to 'thank you' bags which included some of her favourite beauty products.

The former 'Suits' actress - who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child - jetted across the pond to celebrate the impending arrival of her little girl or boy with her friends and family last week in the American city.

And according to PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex handed out luxury suitcases by the brand Away and exclusive Cuyana totes filled with luxury beauty items that the royal uses herself.

Meghan included her favourite home scent, Jo Malone's Green Tomato Leaf Home Candle [$88], facial exfoliator Tatcha Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder [$65], her go-to moisturiser Susanne Kaufmann's Body Butter [$115.65] and products from Jessica Alba's all-natural brand, Honest Beauty and Rodin luxury oils.

The baby shower, which was held in the penthouse of The Mark Hotel, was organised by 37-year-old Meghan's best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, and she was given "tons of advice" by her close pals on impending motherhood.

Guests at the party included Amal Clooney - the wife of Hollywood hunk George Clooney - Serena Williams, Gayle King, Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo and Abigail Spencer and they all took part in a flower-arranging class with the arrangements then donated to the charity Repeat Roses, which gifts bouquets to hospitals and support centers.