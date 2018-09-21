Duchess Meghan is 'proud' to live in diverse London

By Bang

The Duchess of Sussex feels so proud to call "diverse London" her home after she watched the community of Kensington come together last year when a fire ripped through Grenfell Tower, killing 72 people and injuring hundreds.

The 37-year-old royal - who was known Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May - moved over to the UK from the US when she got engaged to the flame-haired hunk last year and is so in love with her new home after witnessing how the city came together after the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower.

Speaking at the launch of her charity cookbook - created to help those affected blaze, which killed 72 people and injured hundreds when it ripped through a 24-storey block of flats in Kensington, West London, last June - she said: "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, the warmth and your kindness and also to be able in this city and to see in this one small room how multi-cultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. It's pretty outstanding."

The former 'Suits' actress was joined at the launch of her book 'Together', which is a compilation of recipes from families who lived in and around Grenfell, in Kensington Palace gardens by her husband Harry and her mother Doria Ragland.

Harry and Doria watched on affectionately as Meghan gave her speech to the community, admitting that the book had been a "tremendous labour of love."

Doria - who was last seen in the UK when she attended the wedding of her daughter - was reportedly overheard introducing herself as "Meg's mom."

Her appearance at the launch is somewhat unusual as non-royal family members are not usually allowed to attend official royal engagements, Sky News reports.

However, although she's not an official member of the royal family, there are talks of Doria moving from her home in California to be closer to Meghan in the UK.