Duchess Meghan's best friend slams 'racist bullies'

By Bang

Duchess Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney has accused people of "racist bullying", amidst the backlash over the royal's private jet use.

The former 'Suits' actress and her husband Prince Harry have been bombarded with criticism for taking multiple private jet flights this month and now her good friend Jessica Mulroney has spoken out to defend the former actress and call for the end of the "relentless and undeserved hate and abuse".

She posted on Instagram: "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies."

She also took to the caption section of the post to make her point, "Three years of underserved hate and abuse. It's enough."

Jessica is not the only person to speak out in support of the royal couple, with Pink, Ellen DeGeneres and Sir Elton John all voicing their feelings.

Pink wrote: "I'm happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It's out of control. Let's all be a bit kinder, huh? Let's show our children that it's cool to be kind."

Whilst talk show host Ellen praised the royal couple for their "down-to-earth" and "compassionate" nature.

She posted: "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better."

Duke and Duchess of Sussex told to 'lead by example' on climate change

Labour MP Teresa Pearce has urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "lead by example" on environmental issues.

The royal duo took an environmentally-damaging flight to Nice two days after flying to Ibiza, Spain, and Labour MP Teresa Pearce has urged them to live up to their reputation as eco warriors by considering their carbon footprint.

The British politician told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Given the position they have taken publicly about being responsible on climate change, this does seem an anomaly which they should look at.

"It's up to all of us to cut our carbon emissions, and the number of flights we take a year. That is really important - and someone as high profile as that should lead by example.

"I find this quite surprising because it doesn't fit with their public image and the way they're so concerned about the planet and the environment."

Earlier this year, the Duke warned of the dangers of climate change, urging the public to "take action" to lower their carbon footprint.

Speaking in March, the royal - who has a three-month-old son called Archie with his wife - explained: "Climate change is a humanitarian issue not a political one, and one where we've been far too slow in waking up to the issues and acting on the damaging impact our ways of living are having on the world.

"We now have the facts, the science, the technology and the ability to save not just our planet but ourselves. You don't just sit back and wait for solutions, you take action and create them."

Prince Harry's 20k flights

According to MailOnline, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent holiday flights cost £20,000 but they may have borrowed a jet from a friend.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, took their three-month-old son Archie on a private jet to the island of Ibiza for a six day break earlier this month and it has been claimed that the return trip totalled £20,000.

According to flight logs obtained by MailOnline, the pair are believed to have flown from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on a Gulfstream 200 and returned on a nine-seater Cessna 500 XL, owned by NetJets, which has been dubbed "Uber for billionaires".

It is not known who paid for the trip as it is possible they may have borrowed a jet from a friend whose plane is managed by a hire company.

The trio are believed to have flown to Ibiza to belatedly celebrate the former actress' 38th birthday, which occurred on August 4.

According to reports, the couple stayed in a secluded villa on their break and not only did they travel with their own security team, they also hired five local escorts who knew the area.

Meghan previously holidayed on the island with a group of friends including Misha Nonoo - who is reported to have introduced her to Prince Harry - back in 2016.

As for Archie, while the brief break to Ibiza was his first time overseas, the tot will be getting on a plane again before the year is out as he'll be accompanying his parents on their official visit to South Africa this autumn.

Meghan and Harry, 34, admitted in June they are "really looking forward" to the trip.

A post on their official Instagram account read: "The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!"

Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy Ibiza break

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their baby son Archie on his first holiday earlier this month, a six-day break in Ibiza.

The royal couple, along with three-month-old Archie, reportedly flew to the island of Ibiza on a private jet on August 6 for a six-day break to belatedly celebrate the former actress' 38th birthday, which occurred on August 4.

According to reports, the couple stayed in a secluded villa on their break and not only did they travel with their own security team, they also hired five local escorts who knew the area.

Meghan previously holidayed on the island with a group of friends including Misha Nonoo - who is rumoured to have introduced her to Prince Harry - back in 2016.

As for Archie, while the brief break to Ibiza was his first time overseas, the tot will be getting on a plane again before the year is out as he'll be accompanying his parents on their official visit to South Africa this autumn.

Meghan and Harry, 34, admitted in June they are "really looking forward" to the trip.

A post on their official Instagram account read: "The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!"

On Meghan's birthday, Harry paid tribute to his "amazing" wife.

The British royal - who married the duchess in May 2018 - wrote on the couple's account on photo-sharing platform Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

"Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H. (sic)"