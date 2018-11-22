Duchess Meghan was reunited with Grenfell charity cookbook women

By Bang

Duchess Meghan returned to the Hubb Community Kitchen on Wednesday where she met once again with the group of women who helped compile her charity cookbook.

The 37-year-old royal - who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry - paid a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in London, where she reunited with the women who helped work on her charity cook book in order to see how the funds raised from the tome have made a difference to the local community.

The 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' was created after a group of women who had lost their homes due to the Grenfell Tower fire last year gathered at the Al Manaar community centre and used the kitchen to prepare meals for their friends, families and neighbours.

The Duchess of Sussex saw how the kitchen had been completely redesigned and re-fitted with creative input from the women, and was quick to get involved in the cooking session, helping prepare a large healthy dish.

Meghan - who was known Meghan Markle before she married Harry in May - moved over to the UK from the US when she got engaged to the flame-haired hunk last year and is so in love with her new home after witnessing how the city came together after the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower.

Speaking at the launch of the charity cookbook - created to help those affected blaze, which killed 72 people and injured hundreds when it ripped through a 24-storey block of flats in Kensington, West London, last June - she said: "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, the warmth and your kindness and also to be able in this city and to see in this one small room how multi-cultural it was. On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. It's pretty outstanding."