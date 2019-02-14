Duchess of Cambridge attends 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in London

By Reuters

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives, arrives at a Gala Dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives poses with Amanda Pullinger, Chief Executive of 100 Women in Finance, and Lauren Malafronte, Chair of 100 Women in Finance Association Board, as she arrives at a Gala Dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to attend a "Mental Health In Education" conference at Mercers Hall, in London.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visits the "The Passage", in London, Britain.

Photos: Reuters