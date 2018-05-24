Duchess of Cambridge gives insight into family life

Duchess Catherine has written an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week in which she reveals that she and her husband Prince William love to play outside with their three children.

The Duchess of Cambridge has provided a glimpse into her home life as a hands-on mother to three children, Prince George, four, Princess Charlotte, three, and newest arrival Prince Louis - whom she raises with husband Prince William, the heir to the British throne - in an open letter to support Children's Hospice Week, which has been organised by national palliative care charity Together for Short Lives.

Catherine, 36, says her family prioritise "spending quality time together" in important family moments which she "cherishes".

She wrote: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

Catherine - who was known as Kate Middleton before marrying into the British Royal Family - has been patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices since 2012, and for this year's Life's Short theme she encouraged children and young people sharing what they love the most to help children suffering with illnesses to have "more precious moments".

She continued: "Join me in supporting Children's Hospice Week this year. Together we can champion the vital role that children's hospices play in helping seriously ill children and families to have more precious moments."

And Catherine, who along with George and Charlotte, made her first public appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis on April 23 at her brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding to former 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle at a ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle last Saturday.

She was seen keeping George and Charlotte in check after they fulfilled their important roles as a pageboy and bridesmaid during the ceremony.