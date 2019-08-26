Duchess of Sussex celebrated birthday at luxurious villa

By Bang

Duchess Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday at a £108,000-a-week villa in Ibiza.

The former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - and her husband enjoyed a six-day stay at the luxurious Sa Calma villa, which features a sea-facing pool and seven bedrooms, as well as a gym, Jacuzzi and an office.

What's more, the residents are able to request a range of helpers, including beauticians, bartenders, nannies and masseurs.

However, the loved-up couple's spectacular break also sparked controversy as they flew their own chef to the resort by private jet, according to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

The decision angered environmentalists around the world and has led to accusations of hypocrisy.

Recently, Labour MP Teresa Pearce urged the royals to lead the way on climate change.

She said: "It's up to all of us to cut our carbon emissions, and the number of flights we take a year. That is really important - and someone as high profile as that should lead by example."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, the Duke warned of the dangers of climate change, urging the public to "take action" to lower their carbon footprint.

Speaking in March, the royal - who has a three-month-old son called Archie with his wife - explained: "Climate change is a humanitarian issue not a political one, and one where we've been far too slow in waking up to the issues and acting on the damaging impact our ways of living are having on the world.

"We now have the facts, the science, the technology and the ability to save not just our planet but ourselves. You don't just sit back and wait for solutions, you take action and create them."