Duchess of Sussex's mother 'rejected invite to royal Christmas'

By Bang

Doria Ragland has reportedly declined an invitation to spend Christmas Day with the royal family.

Doria Ragland - who is based in Los Angeles - was offered the opportunity to spend the day alongside her beloved daughter and her husband Prince Harry, as well as the other royals, but she has instead opted to remain in the US, according to People.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are preparing for the arrival of their first child in 2019 - are set to join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Historically, it's rare that non-family members spend Christmas with the royals, with Meghan's appearance during last year's festivities being a notable exception.

By contrast, the Duchess of Cambridge never spent Christmas with the royals until after her marriage in 2011.

Meanwhile, Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle thinks his daughter will make a great mother.

The retired lighting director is sure his daughter will be a fantastic parent and Thomas hopes he can reconnect with the former 'Suits' actress before the arrival of his grandchild.

He said: "They will produce a beautiful baby - I hope to see a little Meghan or little Harry. I think she will make a great mum ... There has to be a place for me. I'm her father and I will be the grandfather to her child. I'm here and she knows it."

Thomas actually found out Meghan was expecting a baby through a radio show - and he was full of pride when he heard the happy news.

He explained: "The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago. I thought, 'My baby is having a baby.' It was a very proud moment."