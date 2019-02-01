Duchess of Sussex visits London university, debuting new look

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend an engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) in London.

The duchess meets with students and academics from across the ACU's international educational network.

Her first official visit with the ACU in her new role as Patron of the international organisation which is dedicated to building a better world through higher education.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speaks over Skype to Hilary Harawo, a student in Ghana, during a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of London.

Photos: AP