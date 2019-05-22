Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Garden Party

By Staff

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Garden Party.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Queen Elizabeth II is shown around 'Back to Nature' by the designer, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with Prince Louis at the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis explore the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain.

Duchess of Cambridge, visits the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Photos: Reuters