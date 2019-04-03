Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch official Instagram account

By Bang

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched their own official Instagram account and thanked their admirers for their support.

The British royal couple unveiled their own profile on the photo sharing app on Tuesday afternoon and within the first hour it had already garnered well over 200,000 followers.

Alongside a message announcing the account - and a series of snaps of the couple on royal engagements - the post from Harry and Meghan read: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues.

"We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal."

So far, the only other accounts followed by the new page are Clarence House, Kensington Palace and the Royal Family.

The launch of the social media profile comes after it was revealed the couple - who are expecting their first child together - have had to delay their move to Windsor until next month as the renovations are behind schedule.

The pair were due to move into 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle this week, but a source recently said: "It's been all hands to the pump. The builders have worked all week whatever the weather. But they keep making changes, particularly on the layout.

Photos: Instagram

"The word is they've been quite demanding, which is understandable as what homeowner doesn't want their house to be perfect?

"Given the scale of the project, a three or four-week delay isn't too bad. The couple are pleased with how it's all going."

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, currently reside in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London but announced their Windsor move in November.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will more to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

They are expected to move in just weeks before their baby is born.