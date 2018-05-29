Duke and Duchess of Sussex to honeymoon in Canada?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to go on honeymoon in Canada before visiting her sick father Thomas Markle in LA.

The royal couple - who got married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19 - decided to delay their post-wedding vacation so that they could attend Harry's father Prince Charles' 70th birthday bash last week, but it looks like they will be jetting across the pond any day now to spend time together alone as a married pair.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old prince and his new wife will stay in Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, at a 6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin.

A source told the gossip website: "The resort ordered some gear and goodies it doesn't normally keep on hand for Meghan and Harry.

"It's unclear exactly when they'll be arriving, but we're told both British and Canadian security will be involved when they do."

It's also thought the Duke and the Duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle before she got married - will stop over in Los Angeles to visit her sick father.

Her dad Thomas Markle was meant to walk the 36-year-old actress down the aisle but he was forced to pull out of the royal event so that he could undergo a life-saving heart operation in the US and was then deemed unfit to fly across the UK.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said recently: "I hear one of the things they want to do sooner than later - and now that they're married - is to go and see Thomas Markle, who is recovering from a heart operation. We don't know when this trip might happen. ...I'm hearing from people close to Meghan and Harry that they're very keen to do it."

If the loved-up pair do manage to squeeze the trip in, it'll be the first time Harry has met Thomas but he's very keen to get to know him and build a relationship with him.

Katie explained: "He feels it's very important that he gets to meet Thomas. Of course, Meghan is keen to go see him as soon as possible."