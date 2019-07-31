Duke of Sussex only wants two children

By Bang

Prince Harry only wants a "maximum" of two children with his wife Duchess Meghan in order to help protect the environment.

The 34-year-old prince has admitted becoming a father to their three-month-old son Archie has made him "see the world differently" and he now only wants a "maximum" of two kids in order to help protect the environment.

Speaking during an interview with conservationist Dr Jane Goodall as part of his wife Duchess Meghan's edition of British Vogue, he said: "Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Ms Goodwall - who is one of the signatories to the Thriving Together campaign - urged that the environment crisis won't stop until there's greater access to contraception in developing countries.

She previously said: "Women everywhere must be able to choose whether to have children, how many children, and the spacing between them. This is critical for their own wellbeing. But, they also need to be equipped with the knowledge as to how their choice affects the health of the planet and thus the future of their own children. For we are part of the natural world and rely on its services for our very survival."

Harry's 37-year-old wife - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married the flame-haired hunk last year - hopes this issue of Vogue will show people the "power of the collective".

Writing in her editor's letter, she said: "But more than anything, this issue is about the power of the collective. In identifying our personal strengths, it is anchored in the knowledge that we are even stronger together. You will find that spirit of inclusivity on the cover: diverse portraiture of women of varying age, colour, creed, nationality and life experience, and of unquestionable inspiration. Some, I've had the pleasure of meeting and enlisted personally for this issue, others I've admired from afar for their commitment to a cause, their fearlessness in breaking barriers, or what they represent simply by being. These are our forces for change. And among all of these strong women on the cover, a mirror - a space for you, the reader, to see yourself. Because you, too, are part of this collective."

Duchess Meghan reflects on special pregnancy

Duchess Meghan reflected on her "special" pregnancy with baby Archie as she penned her editor's letter for British Vogue.

The 37-year-old royal - who has son Archie with her husband Prince Harry - is guest editing the September issue of the iconic magazine and has opened up about how special it was working on the issue alongside Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

She said: "I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours. It's a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy - it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team."

And Duchess Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married the flame-haired royal - hopes this issue of Vogue will show people the "power of the collective".

Writing in her editor's letter, she said: "But more than anything, this issue is about the power of the collective. In identifying our personal strengths, it is anchored in the knowledge that we are even stronger together. You will find that spirit of inclusivity on the cover: diverse portraiture of women of varying age, colour, creed, nationality and life experience, and of unquestionable inspiration. Some, I've had the pleasure of meeting and enlisted personally for this issue, others I've admired from afar for their commitment to a cause, their fearlessness in breaking barriers, or what they represent simply by being. These are our forces for change. And among all of these strong women on the cover, a mirror - a space for you, the reader, to see yourself. Because you, too, are part of this collective."

Photos: AFP

Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal rules for neighbours

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's neighbours have been advised on how to treat the royal couple.

The 34-year-old Prince and the 37-year-old Duchess live at Frogmore Cottage near Windsor, in South East England, and the neighbours of the high-profile duo have been given a series of rules to follow, which include never asking to see their two-month-old baby, Archie.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It would be funny if it wasn't so over the top."

The list of requests were issued at a residents' meeting and have taken members of the local community by surprise, with one resident claiming the Duke and Duchess are even more demanding than the Queen.

A local said: "It's extraordinary. We've never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully.

"We aren't told how to behave around the Queen like this. She's very happy for people to greet her."

However, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace insisted the Duke and Duchess weren't involved in the creation of the rules.

He explained: "The Duke and Duchess had no knowledge of this briefing and no involvement in the concept or the content.

"This was a well-intentioned briefing to help a small local community know how to welcome two new residents and help them with any potential encounter.

"There was no handout or letter. The talk was undertaken by a local manager and was widely viewed as being well received."

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently named one of Time magazine's 25 most influential people on the internet, thanks to their @SussexRoyal Instagram account, which has over nine million followers.

The publication praised the pair's "forward thinking" approach to the platform, and noted the account's habit of rotating the users it followers in a bid to highlight advocates and organisations on topics like climate change and mental health.