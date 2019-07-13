Ed Sheeran's wife worries he's isolating himself

By Bang

Ed Sheeran's wife is "scared" he's isolating himself too much by spending too much time at his home rather than getting out.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn last year - has his own pub and entertainment centre at his sprawling home in Suffolk in East England, but his partner is concerned he doesn't "go out" enough.

In an interview on his YouTube channel with comedian and iHeartRadio DJ Charlamagne Tha God, he said: "Cherry's trying to get me away from it. She's scared that the pub, the cinema - I've made it like my friends can just come here now rather than me going out. Cherry's always trying to get me to go out more and more."

The 28-year-old singer/songwriter has revealed hasn't been able to just pop out to buy something like a loaf of bread in the last three years because of how famous he is, and while Cherry can appreciate he doesn't like the overwhelming attention of fans she has told him it's "not healthy" to always stay inside.

He added: "She's seen [the mobs], she obviously doesn't like it. But she says it's not healthy to do this."

However, he explained he feels comfortable in Suffolk - where he was raised - because people treat him "pretty normally", despite his pop superstar status.

Ed - whose new album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' was released on Friday (12.07.19) - does feel like the luckiest man alive due to his relationship with Cherry, because she loves him unconditionally.

He said: "Constantly I wake up every day with Cherry and I'm like, 'Why the f**k are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted and you chose me.' And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me and you still want to be with me, and I find that amazing ... That would be the worst thing. To just take it for granted.