Ed Sheeran wishes Game of Thrones character was killed

By Bang

Ed Sheeran feels his 'Game of Thrones' character should have been killed off so fans who hated it could have some "redemption".

The 'Perfect' hitmaker received criticism for his cameo as a Lannister soldier in the first episode of the hit HBO series' seventh season last year, and while he had "fun" filming his brief scene, he thinks it would have been better for his character to have met a gruesome end so fans who disapproved of his appearance could have some "redemption".

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter told BuzzFeed: "I know what 'Game of Thrones' fans hoped happened to my character. I'm sure they think my character got brutally, brutally murdered, but I think my character is still out there. I think he's chillin'.

"It was fun being in 'Game of Thrones', but I definitely think they should've killed me off in the episode. I reckon that probably would've been the redemption for people that didn't like it."

He said: "No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo. I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it."

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker was accused of deleting his Twitter account as a result of the criticism he received, but later insisted that wasn't the case and he'd had a awesome" time on the set of the fantasy drama.

He wrote on Instagram shortly after the episode aired: "Last i'll say on this. I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It's clearly awesome.