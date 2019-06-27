Eminem's father has died

By Bang

The 46-year-old rapper's father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr, has passed away after a heart attack at the age of 67 at his home near Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to TMZ.

The 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker, whose real name is also Marshall Mathers, has frequently mentioned his father in his music, specifically the 'The Marshall Mathers LP' which was released back in 2000.

In the track 'My Name Is' the rapper says: "I'm steamin' mad /And by the way when you see my dad?/ Tell him that I slit his throat, in this dream I had."

While in 'Cleanin' Out My Closet' Eminem sings: "My f**** t father must have had his panties up in a bunch/ Cause he split, I wonder if he even kissed me goodbye/ No I don't. On second thought I just f****g wished he would die."

According to the musician's mother Debbie, Mathers Jr - who was known as Bruce - moved to California and had two other children shortly after their son was born and the 'Stan' hitmaker has previously spoken of sending his father letter's which would always come back marked "return to sender."

In 2001, Bruce penned an open letter to the star from his home in San Diego begging for his forgiveness and claiming he wished to reconcile with his son and insisting his fame had nothing to do with his decision.

In the letter, he wrote: "I desperately want to meet him and tell him I love him. I'm not interested in his money. I want him to know I'm here for him."

Eminem reportedly never got in contact with his father.