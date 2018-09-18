Emmys fashion: white-hot, glamorous and political

By AFP

Under a bright California sun, Tinseltown's A-listers sparkled on the Emmys red carpet on Monday in sultry satin dresses, eye-catching beaded gowns - and even a few pairs of sneakers - as they gathered to honor the best in television.

From white-hot frocks to sexy pantsuits to sartorial statements that were political too, the following is a look at the styles and trends making waves at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles:

Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

