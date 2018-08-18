Esha reacts to relative AB Vajpayee death

By Sanskriti Media

Actress Esha Gupta is in mourning. Her relative, the former PM of India Atal Behari Vajpayee expired earlier this week and the actress reacted to his death.

“Everyone knows that Atalji was my cousin nana (cousin grandfather). It is a sad moment for the entire family. My parents and my whole family have been there since the past two days. I was rather lucky that I spent my life around him. My maternal grandfather and he spent a lot of time together which is why I ended up doing law as well,” says Esha.

The actress says that the poet, politician and former Prime Minister gave a lot to India.

“The entire country and the people never said a word against him and he became the prime minister thrice. Even while tough times during the Kargil conflict, he kept the nation together. He was 93. He gave so much to India,” sighs the actress.